Playing hopscotch requires players to jump on one foot

Hopscotch: More than just a childhood game

By Vinita Jain 12:54 pm Jun 10, 202612:54 pm

What's the story

Hopscotch is a classic childhood game that has stood the test of time, providing more than just a fun activity. This simple game can be played almost anywhere and requires minimal equipment, making it accessible to everyone. Apart from being a source of entertainment, hopscotch also offers various benefits that can contribute to physical and mental well-being. Here are five surprising reasons to play hopscotch daily.