Beat the heat with these mulberry desserts

Mulberries and coconut are two ingredients that can be used to make delicious summer desserts. They are not just refreshing, but also super easy to make. Mulberries are sweet and slightly tart, while coconut gives a creamy texture and tropical flavor. Together, they make a perfect combination for summer treats. Here are five dessert ideas that highlight these ingredients beautifully.

Sorbet delight Mulberry coconut sorbet Mulberry coconut sorbet is a cool treat that marries the flavors of fresh mulberries and coconut milk. To prepare, blend fresh mulberries with coconut milk until smooth. Add sugar or honey to taste, and then freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker or a shallow dish until firm. This sorbet is perfect for hot days when you want something light yet flavorful.

Parfait pleasure Coconut mulberry parfait A coconut mulberry parfait makes for an elegant dessert option. Layer yogurt or whipped cream with shredded coconut and fresh mulberries in a glass or bowl. Repeat the layers until all ingredients are used up. Top with additional coconut flakes and some berries for garnish. This parfait makes for a refreshing breakfast or dessert.

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Popsicle fun Mulberry coconut popsicles Mulberry coconut popsicles are an easy-to-make treat that requires just a few ingredients. Blend fresh mulberries with coconut milk and sweeten with honey or sugar if desired. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and freeze until solid. These popsicles are perfect for cooling off on warm summer days.

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Smoothie bowl Coconut mulberry smoothie bowl A coconut mulberry smoothie bowl is both nutritious and satisfying. Blend bananas, mulberries, and coconut milk until smooth, then pour into a bowl. Top with granola, sliced almonds, and additional berries for texture. This smoothie bowl makes for a great breakfast option, loaded with vitamins and minerals.