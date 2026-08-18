5 refreshing bael recipes to beat the summer heat
What's the story
Bael fruit, commonly referred to as wood apple, is a summer favorite. Its cooling properties make it a perfect ingredient for refreshing dishes. Here are five bael fruit recipes that can help you beat the summer heat. These simple yet delicious recipes will not only keep you cool but also give you a taste of this unique fruit.
Smoothie
Bael fruit smoothie delight
A bael fruit smoothie is an easy and nutritious way to start your day.
Just blend the pulp of one bael fruit with a cup of yogurt and a tablespoon of honey until smooth. Add ice cubes for an extra chill factor.
This smoothie is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a great breakfast option or afternoon snack.
Juice
Refreshing bael juice
To prepare refreshing bael juice, scoop out the pulp from two ripe bael fruits and blend it with two cups of water.
Strain the mixture to get rid of any solids, and add sugar or honey to taste.
Serve chilled with mint leaves for garnish. This juice is hydrating and can be a perfect thirst quencher on hot days.
Sorbet
Bael fruit sorbet
For a cooling dessert, try making bael fruit sorbet.
Start by blending the pulp of three bael fruits with half a cup of sugar and one cup of water until smooth.
Freeze the mixture in an airtight container for about four hours, or until firm.
Scoop out the sorbet when ready to serve as a delightful treat after meals.
Chutney
Spicy bael chutney
Spicy bael chutney adds a unique twist to your meals.
To make it, mix the pulp of one bael fruit with two green chilies, one teaspoon ginger paste, and salt to taste in a blender.
Blend until smooth and store in an airtight jar in the refrigerator.
Use this chutney as an accompaniment to rice or flatbreads for an added flavor kick.
Salad
Bael fruit salad
A refreshing bael fruit salad can be made by mixing cubed pulp from two ripe baels with diced cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves.
Drizzle lemon juice over the salad before serving it cold as an appetizer or side dish during lunch gatherings.
This colorful salad not only looks appealing but also offers a burst of flavors with every bite.