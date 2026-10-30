These roasted chickpea snacks are a winner!
What's the story
Roasted chickpeas are a staple during the monsoon season, providing a crunchy and nutritious snack option. These legumes are not only delicious but also packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy choice for snacking. The versatility of roasted chickpeas allows them to be seasoned in various ways, catering to different taste preferences. Here are five delightful roasted chickpea snacks that can brighten up your rainy days.
#1
Spicy masala roasted chickpeas
Spicy masala roasted chickpeas are a favorite for those who love bold flavors.
Tossed in a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder, these chickpeas pack a punch.
The spices not only add heat but also enhance the natural nuttiness of the chickpeas.
This snack is perfect for those who enjoy their snacks with an extra kick.
#2
Sweet cinnamon roasted chickpeas
For those with a sweet tooth, sweet cinnamon roasted chickpeas make for an irresistible treat.
Coated in cinnamon sugar, these chickpeas offer a delightful balance of sweetness and nuttiness.
The warm flavors of cinnamon make this snack ideal for cozy monsoon evenings when you're curling up with a good book or enjoying a movie at home.
#3
Garlic herb roasted chickpeas
Garlic herb roasted chickpeas bring an aromatic twist to the regular snack.
Seasoned with garlic powder, rosemary, and thyme, these chickpeas are fragrant and flavorful.
The herbs add an earthy note that goes perfectly with the crunchy texture of the roasted chickpeas.
This snack is ideal for those who love savory over sweet.
#4
Tangy lemon pepper roasted chickpeas
Tangy lemon pepper roasted chickpeas give you a refreshing zestiness that cuts through the earthy flavor of the legumes.
Tossed in lemon zest and black pepper, these chickpeas are bright and invigorating.
This snack is perfect for those who love citrusy flavors in their food.
#5
Sweet chili lime roasted chickpeas
Sweet chili lime roasted chickpeas are an explosion of flavors in every bite.
Coated in sweet chili sauce and lime juice, these legumes are both spicy and tangy.
The combination makes for an exciting taste experience that is sure to please anyone who loves bold flavors in their snacks.