Indian snacks that get a royal touch from saffron

Saffron, the most expensive spice in the world, is prized for its color, flavor, and aroma. In Indian cuisine, it is often used to elevate the taste and appearance of dishes. The delicate threads of saffron can turn ordinary snacks into extraordinary ones. Here are five saffron-infused Indian snacks that promise a delightful culinary experience with their unique flavors and textures.

Dish 1 Saffron-infused besan ladoo Besan ladoo is a popular sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar. Adding saffron to this classic recipe gives it a royal touch. The saffron threads are soaked in warm milk before being mixed into the dough. This not only enhances the flavor but also gives the ladoos a beautiful golden hue. They are often made during festivals and special occasions.

Dish 2 Saffron-flavored kheer Kheer is a rice pudding that is loved across India. It is usually made with rice, milk, sugar, and nuts. But when you add saffron, it takes the kheer to a whole new level of richness. The saffron strands are soaked in warm milk before being added to the kheer while cooking. This gives the dish an aromatic fragrance and a subtle golden color.

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Dish 3 Saffron-infused poha Poha is a light breakfast option made with flattened rice, cooked with spices and vegetables. Adding saffron to poha makes it more aromatic and flavorful without overpowering its essence. The key is to soak the saffron in hot water or milk before adding it while cooking poha with turmeric powder for color contrast.

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Dish 4 Saffron-flavored jalebi Jalebi is a deep-fried, spiral-shaped sweet soaked in sugar syrup flavored with cardamom or rose water. Adding saffron takes jalebi's taste profile up by several notches, making it richer, yet balanced at the same time. Just add soaked saffron syrup after frying jalebis, letting them absorb the sweetness evenly throughout each bite.