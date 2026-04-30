5 lesser-known places in Toronto worth visiting

Toronto , a bustling metropolis, has a lot more to offer than its famous landmarks. While most tourists flock to the CN Tower and Royal Ontario Museum, there are hidden gems that provide a unique glimpse into the city's culture and history. These lesser-known spots are perfect for those looking to explore Toronto beyond the usual tourist trail. Here are five secret places in Toronto that promise an unforgettable experience.

#1 The Distillery District's hidden art The Distillery District is famous for its Victorian-era buildings, but it also houses some amazing art installations. Walk through the cobblestone streets, and you will find murals and sculptures by local artists. This artistic enclave is not just a treat for the eyes, but also a peek into Toronto's creative scene. The district also hosts various art events throughout the year, making it a must-visit for art lovers.

#2 Evergreen Brick Works: Nature meets history Evergreen Brick Works is a former brick factory turned into an environmental community center. Nestled in the Don Valley, it offers hiking trails, gardens, and a farmer's market. Visitors can learn about sustainability practices while enjoying nature walks or participating in workshops. The site also hosts seasonal events, like outdoor movies and concerts, making it a vibrant hub for both locals and tourists.

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#3 Casa Loma's Secret Gardens While Casa Loma is famous for its majestic architecture, few know about its beautiful gardens. The castle's gardens provide stunning views of the city skyline and are dotted with rare plants and flowers. You can stroll through these peaceful spaces to escape the hustle of the city center. The gardens also have themed displays according to the season, making each visit unique.

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#4 Graffiti Alley: A street art paradise Graffiti Alley is where you can see Toronto's street art culture in its full glory. Situated near Queen Street West, this alleyway is covered in colorful murals by local and international artists. It provides an open-air gallery for those who love urban art forms like graffiti, stencils, and murals. Walking through Graffiti Alley gives you an insight into Toronto's diverse artistic expression.