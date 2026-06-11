Chia seeds are loaded with fiber, which is essential for keeping your digestive system healthy

5 seeds that can keep your digestion happy

By Vinita Jain 03:17 pm Jun 11, 202603:17 pm

What's the story

Seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients and can do wonders for your digestive health. They are loaded with fiber, healthy fats, and essential nutrients that promote digestion and overall gut health. Including these seeds in your diet can help you maintain regular bowel movements, reduce bloating, and improve nutrient absorption. Here are five seeds that can help you with digestion.