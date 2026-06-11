5 seeds that can keep your digestion happy
What's the story
Seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients and can do wonders for your digestive health. They are loaded with fiber, healthy fats, and essential nutrients that promote digestion and overall gut health. Including these seeds in your diet can help you maintain regular bowel movements, reduce bloating, and improve nutrient absorption. Here are five seeds that can help you with digestion.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds: A fiber powerhouse
Chia seeds are loaded with fiber, which is essential for keeping your digestive system healthy. They absorb water and expand in the stomach, forming a gel-like substance that promotes regular bowel movements. The soluble fiber in chia seeds also helps feed the good bacteria in the gut, promoting a healthy microbiome. Adding chia seeds to your diet can easily boost your daily fiber intake by 30%.
Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids
Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which are good for digestion. These seeds contain mucilage gum, a gel-forming fiber that soothes the digestive tract lining and promotes smooth bowel movements. Flaxseeds also help reduce inflammation in the gut, making them a great choice for anyone suffering from digestive issues. Ground flaxseeds are easier to digest than whole ones.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds: Magnesium-rich option
Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of magnesium, which is essential for muscle function, including that in the digestive tract. Magnesium relaxes the muscles of the intestines and prevents constipation by promoting peristalsis, the wave-like muscle contractions that move food through the digestive system. Pumpkin seeds also contain zinc, fiber, and other nutrients that promote digestion and nutrient absorption.
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds: Nutrient-dense choice
Sunflower seeds are packed with nutrients like vitamin E, selenium, and healthy fats that promote overall health, including digestion. The high fiber content in sunflower seeds helps keep bowel movements regular by adding bulk to stool. Sunflower seed butter is a delicious way to add these nutrients to your diet without compromising on taste or texture.
Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds: Support gut health
Sesame seeds have been used traditionally to support gut health because of their high calcium content, which strengthens bones and also supports intestinal walls. This prevents conditions like leaky gut syndrome. The antioxidants present in sesame seeds fight oxidative stress, further promoting a healthy digestive system. Adding sesame seeds to meals can be an easy way to make your diet more gut-friendly.