5 healthy sesame treats worth trying

Sesame seeds, a staple in many African cuisines, are more than just a flavor enhancer. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients and have been used for centuries in traditional African dishes. Not only do they add a unique taste, but they also offer numerous health benefits. Here are five African sesame superfoods that you must try to get a taste of the continent's rich culinary heritage.

Dish 1 Sesame seed paste delight Sesame seed paste, commonly known as tahini, is a creamy spread made from ground sesame seeds. It is used in various African recipes to add richness and depth of flavor. The paste is rich in healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals, such as calcium and magnesium. It can be used as a dip or added to sauces for an extra layer of taste.

Dish 2 Nutritious sesame oil infusion Sesame oil is extracted from pressed sesame seeds and is a commonly used cooking oil in many African countries. It has a distinct nutty flavor that enhances the taste of stir-fries and salads. Sesame oil is rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, making it a heart-friendly option. It can also be drizzled over dishes as a finishing touch to add flavor.

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Dish 3 Crunchy sesame seed bars Sesame seed bars are a popular snack across Africa, combining the goodness of sesame seeds with other ingredients like honey or dates for sweetness. These bars are not only delicious, but also provide an energy boost due to their high protein content. They make for an excellent on-the-go snack or a quick pick-me-up during the day.

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Dish 4 Flavorful sesame leaf stew In some parts of Africa, sesame leaves are used to prepare hearty stews with vegetables and spices. The leaves lend a unique flavor profile while adding nutrients such as vitamins A and C. This stew can be served with rice or flatbread for a wholesome meal that highlights local ingredients.