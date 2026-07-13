How to use shea butter for stronger hair

Tip 5

Split end repair serum

If you have split ends, shea butter can be your best friend. It acts as a natural serum, sealing the ends of your hair strands. This minimizes further splitting and damage. Take a pea-sized amount of shea butter and rub it between your palms before applying it directly onto the ends of your hair. This way, you can keep your hair looking healthy and prevent split ends from worsening.