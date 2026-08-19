Macrame lovers, try these home decor ideas
What's the story
Macrame is a versatile craft that allows you to create beautiful, intricate designs using knots. For beginners, starting with simple home decor projects can be a rewarding way to learn the art while enhancing your living space. From wall hangings to plant hangers, these projects offer a practical introduction to macrame techniques, without overwhelming complexity. Here are some beginner-friendly ideas to get started on your macrame journey.
Wall art
Create a simple macrame wall hanging
A macrame wall hanging is an ideal project for beginners. It gives you a chance to learn basic knots, like the square knot and lark's head knot.
You can use a wooden dowel as the base and choose cotton cord in colors that match your decor.
This project can be completed in a few hours and adds texture and interest to any room.
Greenery holder
Craft a stylish plant hanger
Plant hangers are another practical macrame project that serves both function and style. They allow you to display plants creatively while saving space.
By learning how to tie some basic knots, you can make a sturdy plant hanger that complements your indoor greenery.
This project helps you practice knotting techniques while creating something useful for your home.
Accessory making
Design a macrame keychain or bag charm
Creating small accessories like keychains or bag charms is an excellent way for beginners to practice macrame skills on a smaller scale.
These projects require fewer materials and less time than larger pieces, but they still offer plenty of opportunities to experiment with different knots and patterns.
Plus, they make great gifts or personal items that showcase your newfound craft skills.
Table accents
Make decorative coasters with macrame
Macrame coasters are practical additions that also serve as decorative elements on tables or desks.
By using simple knots, beginners can create unique coaster designs that protect surfaces from moisture while adding an artistic touch.
This project encourages experimentation with shapes and sizes, allowing crafters to customize their coasters according to personal preferences.
Vertical gardens
Try out macrame plant wall pockets
For those looking for vertical gardening solutions indoors, macrame plant wall pockets are ideal projects. They combine functionality with creativity, perfectly suited for beginners' skill levels.
These pockets are made by knotting cords into pockets attached directly onto walls or other surfaces. They hold small pots securely in place.
This way, they can be displayed alongside other decorative elements within any given space.