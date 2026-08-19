Try these gentle stretches when you feel stressed
What's the story
Mindful stretching is a simple yet effective way to relieve stress and promote relaxation. By focusing on gentle movements and deep breathing, you can help calm your mind and body. This practice can be easily incorporated into daily routines, making it accessible for anyone looking to manage stress levels. Here are five beginner-friendly stretches that can help you relax and unwind.
Neck stretch
Neck stretch for tension relief
The neck stretch relieves tension built up from long hours of sitting or working at a desk.
Stand or sit comfortably with your back straight.
Slowly tilt your head toward one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides. Repeat twice on each side to ease neck stiffness.
Shoulder rolls
Shoulder rolls to ease tightness
Shoulder rolls are great for loosening tight shoulders and upper back muscles.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and arms relaxed by your sides.
Inhale deeply as you lift your shoulders towards your ears, then exhale as you roll them back down in a circular motion.
Repeat 10 times in each direction to release built-up tension.
Cat-cow stretch
Cat-cow stretch for spinal flexibility
The cat-cow stretch improves spinal flexibility and promotes relaxation through mindful breathing.
Start on all fours, with hands under shoulders, and knees under hips.
Inhale deeply as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round your spine (cat position).
Repeat five times, focusing on smooth transitions between each pose.
Seated forward bend
Seated forward bend for hamstring stretch
The seated forward bend stretches hamstrings while calming the mind through deep breathing techniques.
Sit with legs extended straight out in front of you; inhale deeply before reaching forward toward toes without forcing yourself into discomfort.
Hold this position for 30 seconds, breathing steadily throughout the duration, allowing muscles to gradually lengthen over time.
Child's pose
Child's pose for relaxation
Child's pose provides a full-body stretch, promoting ultimate relaxation.
Kneel, sitting back on heels, extending arms forward, and forehead touching the ground.
Hold the pose for one minute, breathing slowly and deeply.
This practice calms the mind and body, relieving stress and tension.