Looking for a new hairstyle? Try these 5 updos
What's the story
African hairstyles have always been a symbol of cultural heritage and personal expression. Updos, in particular, are loved for their versatility and elegance. Be it for a formal occasion or just to try something new, African updos can be a stylish yet practical choice. Here are five timeless African updos that never go out of style, perfect for any occasion.
Bantu knots
The classic Bantu knots
Bantu knots are a traditional hairstyle that involves sectioning the hair into small parts and twisting them into coiled buns.
This style is not only versatile but also protective, keeping your hair healthy while looking chic.
Bantu knots can be worn as a standalone or untied for beautiful curls later on.
They are perfect for those who want a low-maintenance, yet stylish look.
Cornrows
Elegant cornrow braids
Cornrow braids are another classic African hairstyle that has stood the test of time.
The style involves braiding the hair close to the scalp in straight lines or intricate patterns.
Cornrows are versatile, allowing for creativity with designs and lengths.
They are ideal for keeping hair neat and manageable, making them perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Flat twists
Chic flat twists
Flat twists are similar to cornrows but use two strands instead of three.
This technique gives a flatter look against the scalp, making it suitable for various face shapes.
Flat twists can be styled in different directions and sizes, giving you endless styling possibilities.
They also serve as a protective style, promoting healthy hair growth.
Puff updo
Sophisticated puff updo
The puff updo is all about volume and elegance.
By gathering the hair at the crown and leaving it loose at the sides or back, this style creates a beautiful silhouette.
The puff updo is perfect for formal events or casual outings where you want to make a statement with your hair.
Twist out
Timeless twist out style
Twist out is achieved by twisting dampened sections of hair and letting them dry before unraveling them into defined curls.
This method gives you natural-looking curls without heat damage, while enhancing your hair's texture naturally.
It's an ideal choice if you're looking for versatility in styling options, without compromising on health benefits.