5 small-town festivals in the US worth visiting
What's the story
The United States is home to a number of small-town festivals that provide a glimpse into the country's rich cultural heritage. These events, which are often overlooked, provide an opportunity to experience local traditions, crafts, and cuisines. From music and art to food and folklore, these festivals celebrate the unique character of each town. Visiting them can be a rewarding experience for those looking to explore America's diverse cultural landscape.
#1
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico is one of the largest hot air balloon festivals in the world.
Held annually in October, it sees hundreds of balloons take to the skies in a colorful display.
The event features morning mass ascensions and evening balloon glows. Attendees can enjoy live music, local food vendors, and craft booths showcasing regional artisans.
#2
The Gilroy Garlic Festival
California's Gilroy Garlic Festival is a dream come true for garlic lovers.
Held every July, this festival celebrates all things garlic, with cooking demonstrations, garlic-themed dishes, and even a garlic cook-off competition.
Apart from food, there are live performances by musicians from various genres. The festival also has arts and crafts vendors selling unique handmade items.
#3
The National Cherry Festival
Held every summer in Traverse City, Michigan, the National Cherry Festival celebrates the region's cherry harvest with a bang.
The festival features parades, concerts, and a variety of cherry-themed activities, such as pie-eating contests and cooking classes.
Visitors can also explore local markets selling fresh cherries and cherry products.
#4
The Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair is one of America's largest state fairs, attracting millions every year.
Held in late August to early September in St. Paul, it features everything from livestock shows to live entertainment on multiple stages across the fairgrounds.
The fair is famous for its food offerings (deep-fried anything on a stick) and unique attractions (giant sand sculptures).
#5
The Newport Jazz Festival
The Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island is a historic event that has been celebrating jazz music since 1954.
It is held annually in August at scenic locations like Fort Adams State Park, which provides stunning views over Narragansett Bay.
It is a perfect backdrop for performances by world-renowned artists across multiple stages set up across the venue space itself.