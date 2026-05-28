5 settings that are draining your phone battery

Smartphones have become an inseparable part of our lives, but their battery life can be a major concern. Many users find their phones dying out quicker than expected. While some might blame hardware issues, the truth is that several settings can silently drain your battery. By tweaking these settings, you can significantly improve your phone's battery life without compromising on functionality. Here are five such settings that could be draining your smartphone's battery faster than you think.

Screen settings Adjust screen brightness and timeout The screen is one of the biggest battery hogs on any smartphone. Keeping the brightness at a high level and a long timeout duration can quickly deplete your battery. Using auto-brightness can help adjust the screen brightness according to ambient light, saving power. Also, reducing the timeout period for the display to turn off when not in use can further conserve energy.

Location settings Manage location services Location services are useful, but they consume a lot of battery if left on all the time. Many apps keep using GPS in the background, draining your phone's power. You can save battery by changing location settings to 'While using app' instead of 'Always'. This way, only the apps you are currently using will access your location.

Advertisement

Notification control Disable unnecessary notifications Notifications are important for keeping you updated, but they can also be a battery killer if you have too many of them enabled. Each notification lights up your screen and uses processing power, which can drain your battery quickly. By going into settings and disabling notifications from non-essential apps, you can save some precious battery life.

Advertisement

App refresh control Turn off background app refresh Background app refresh lets apps update their content even when you are not using them directly. While this feature is convenient, it consumes a lot of power by keeping multiple apps running in the background at once. By turning off background app refresh for nonessential apps, you can save a lot of energy and prolong your smartphone's battery life.