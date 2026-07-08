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5 regional variations of Indian kadhi

By Simran Jeet 10:58 am Jul 08, 202610:58 am

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Kadhi, a traditional Indian dish, is famous for its tangy and spicy flavors. It is usually made with yogurt and gram flour, but variations can make it even more exciting. Here are five spicy kadhi recipes that will take your culinary experience to the next level. Each recipe has its own unique twist, giving you an array of flavors to choose from.