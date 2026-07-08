5 regional variations of Indian kadhi
What's the story
Kadhi, a traditional Indian dish, is famous for its tangy and spicy flavors. It is usually made with yogurt and gram flour, but variations can make it even more exciting. Here are five spicy kadhi recipes that will take your culinary experience to the next level. Each recipe has its own unique twist, giving you an array of flavors to choose from.
#1
Punjabi kadhi with pakoras
Punjabi kadhi is famous for its rich texture and flavor. This version has gram flour pakoras dunked in the tangy yogurt-based gravy. The kadhi is tempered with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves, adding to its aroma. The pakoras lend a crunchy texture to the soft gravy, making it a perfect combination. Serve it with steamed rice or roti for a wholesome meal.
#2
Gujarati kadhi with jaggery
Gujarati kadhi is unique because of its sweet and sour taste, thanks to jaggery. This recipe uses yogurt and gram flour to make a smooth base, which is sweetened with jaggery, and spiced with green chilies and ginger. The addition of curry leaves in tempering gives it an aromatic touch. This kadhi goes well with khichdi or plain rice.
#3
Rajasthani kadhi with besan gatte
Rajasthani kadhi has besan gatte (dumplings) in its spicy yogurt gravy. The gatte are made from gram flour mixed with spices like turmeric and red chili powder before being cooked in boiling water until firm. They are then added to the tangy kadhi base, which is tempered with mustard seeds and fenugreek leaves for extra flavor depth.
#4
South Indian style kadhi with coconut milk
The South Indian style kadhi has coconut milk in place of yogurt for a creamy texture without the tanginess of fermented dairy products. It also has tamarind pulp for the sourness, along with spices like black peppercorns, coriander powder, and turmeric powder. These spices add layers of flavor complexity when simmered together over low heat until thickened.
#5
Maharashtrian-style amti kadhi
Maharashtrian style amti kadhi has kokum petals instead of tamarind, which gives a unique sourness. This is combined with jaggery for sweetness, and spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. These spices are tempered in hot oil with mustard seeds and curry leaves, making the dish aromatic and flavorful. It is best enjoyed with steamed rice, making it a comforting meal option.