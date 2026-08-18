5 spinach-based dishes from Africa
What's the story
Spinach is a versatile leafy green used in many African cuisines. Its nutritional benefits and mild flavor make it a staple in many traditional dishes across the continent. From stews to salads, spinach is used in various ways to create delicious and healthy meals. Here are five spinach-based African dishes that highlight the diversity and richness of the continent's culinary heritage.
Dish 1
South African spinach stew
In South Africa, spinach stew is a popular dish, usually prepared with fresh spinach leaves, tomatoes, onions, and spices.
This hearty stew is usually served with maize porridge or rice.
The combination of ingredients makes for a comforting meal that is both filling and nutritious.
The use of local spices adds depth to the flavor profile, making it a favorite among many households.
Dish 2
Nigerian Efo riro
Efo riro is a traditional Nigerian dish that features spinach or other leafy greens cooked with tomatoes, peppers, onions, and palm oil.
This vibrant dish is rich in flavor and color, and is often served with rice or yam.
The use of palm oil gives it a distinct taste that complements the natural bitterness of the spinach leaves.
Dish 3
Ethiopian gomen wat
Gomen wat is an Ethiopian dish made from cooked greens, often collard greens but can be made with spinach, simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and spices like turmeric.
This stew-like preparation goes well with injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
Its rich flavors make it an integral part of Ethiopian cuisine.
Dish 4
Kenyan sukuma wiki
Sukuma wiki literally translates to "push the week," as it is an economical way to stretch meals over several days.
This Kenyan staple comprises sauteed greens, mostly kale or spinach, with tomatoes and onions.
Usually served as an accompaniment to ugali or rice, sukuma wiki provides essential nutrients while being easy on the pocket.
Dish 5
Moroccan bissara soup
Bissara soup is a Moroccan favorite prepared from pureed fava beans mixed with fresh herbs, such as parsley and coriander, along with some spinach for added nutrition.
This creamy soup is seasoned with cumin and olive oil, making it rich yet light at the same time.
It can be enjoyed hot during colder months or chilled during warmer seasons, depending on your preference!