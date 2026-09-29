These spinach dishes are a favorite in Africa
What's the story
Spinach is a versatile leafy green that is a staple in many African cuisines. It is not just nutritious but also adds a unique flavor to different dishes. Across the continent, spinach is used in various traditional recipes that reflect the rich culinary heritage of Africa. Here are five spinach dishes that showcase the diversity and creativity of African cooking.
Dish 1
Nigerian efo riro
Efo riro is a popular Nigerian dish, particularly from the Yoruba tribe.
This colorful vegetable stew is made with spinach or other leafy greens, tomatoes, peppers, and onions.
The dish is usually served with rice or fufu and can be made with different proteins such as fish or tofu.
Efo riro is loved for its rich taste and vibrant color, making it a staple at celebrations.
Dish 2
South African imifino
Imifino is a general term for wild or indigenous greens eaten in South Africa.
Spinach is commonly used in this dish, along with other local greens, such as amaranth leaves or cowpea leaves.
The greens are usually sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and spices to make a simple yet delicious side dish.
Imifino goes well with pap, a maize-based dish, or can be eaten alone as a healthy meal.
Dish 3
Ethiopian gomen
Gomen is an Ethiopian dish prepared with collard greens or spinach cooked down until tender with garlic and spices like cumin and turmeric.
This hearty stew goes well with injera (a sourdough flatbread) and makes for a comforting meal packed with flavor.
Gomen can be served as part of a larger spread of dishes known as a mesob during family gatherings.
Dish 4
Ghanaian palava sauce
Palava sauce hails from Ghana and is made by cooking spinach with tomatoes, onions, and chili peppers.
It is a spicy green sauce that can be eaten with rice, plantains, or yam.
The sauce can be customized with different vegetables, making it a popular choice for home cooks.
Dish 5
Moroccan b'stilla bil khodra
B'stilla bil khodra is a Moroccan pastry stuffed with spinach, herbs, nuts, and spices.
It is baked in thin layers of dough and dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
This dish marries sweet and savory flavors, making it perfect for special occasions.