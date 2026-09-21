Try these 5 elegant chignon hairstyles for any occasion
What's the story
The chignon is a timeless hairstyle that can be adapted for any occasion. It is a favorite for its elegance and versatility, making it perfect for both formal events and casual outings. With just a few tweaks, you can turn a simple chignon into a stunning hairstyle that complements your outfit and personality. Here are five stunning chignon styles you can try for different occasions.
#1
Classic low chignon
The classic low chignon is perfect for formal events like weddings or galas.
This style has the hair twisted into a low bun at the nape of the neck, giving an air of sophistication and grace.
It goes well with most face shapes and can be accessorized with hairpins or combs for added elegance.
This style is ideal for those who prefer a refined and understated look.
#2
Messy chignon
The messy chignon is perfect for casual outings or day-to-day wear.
This relaxed version of the traditional bun has loose strands and an effortless vibe.
It is perfect for adding texture and volume to your hair, making it ideal for beach days or brunches with friends.
The messy chignon is easy to create and gives you a chic, yet laid-back appearance.
#3
Braided chignon
The braided chignon adds an intricate touch to the classic bun. By incorporating braids into the chignon, you can add depth and interest to your hairstyle.
This style is perfect for special occasions, like proms or parties, where you want to stand out while still looking elegant.
The braided chignon works well with medium to long hair, giving you versatility in styling options.
#4
High chignon with volume
A high chignon with volume is perfect for those who want to add height and drama to their look.
By teasing the crown before securing the bun high on the head, you get an elongated neck effect that's perfect for evening events or formal dinners.
This style works well with round faces, as it balances proportions beautifully.
#5
Twisted side chignon
The twisted side chignon gives a modern twist to the traditional bun by placing it on one side of the head instead of the center.
This asymmetrical style adds an element of surprise, while remaining sophisticated enough for office settings or cocktail parties alike.
It's especially flattering on those with longer hair, as it allows you to show off beautiful locks while keeping them neatly styled away from the face.