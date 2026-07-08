Combine romanesco with pomegranate seeds for a colorful salad that bursts with flavor

Make your salads better with romanesco

By Vinita Jain 12:11 pm Jul 08, 202612:11 pm

What's the story

Romanesco, the fractal-shaped vegetable, is not just a treat for the eyes but also a nutritious addition to your festive salads. Its unique texture and mild flavor can elevate the simplest of dishes into something extraordinary. Here are five stunning salad ideas featuring romanesco, each bringing out its natural beauty and taste. These salads are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your holiday table.