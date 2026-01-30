How to style houndstooth culottes 

Houndstooth culottes are the perfect winter staple for a chic and comfy look. The timeless pattern adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Pairing these culottes with the right styles can amp up your winter wardrobe. Here are five styles that go perfectly with houndstooth culottes this season.

Style 1 Classic white shirt A classic white shirt is a versatile pairing with houndstooth culottes. The crispness of the white shirt balances the bold pattern of the culottes, giving you a polished look ideal for work or a casual outing. You can opt for a fitted or slightly loose shirt depending on your comfort level. Tucking in the shirt can further accentuate your waistline and give you an elegant silhouette.

Style 2 Cozy knit sweater For those chilly days, a cozy knit sweater makes for a perfect pairing with houndstooth culottes. The texture of the sweater adds warmth and depth to your outfit without overpowering the print of the culottes. Choose neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the focus on the culottes, while keeping the overall look balanced.

Style 3 Tailored blazer A tailored blazer goes beautifully with houndstooth culottes for a sophisticated ensemble. This combination is perfect for professional settings or formal events where you want to make an impression. Opt for blazers in solid colors like black or navy blue to keep it classy, and let the culottes take center stage.

Style 4 Casual denim jacket For a more laid-back vibe, try pairing houndstooth culottes with a casual denim jacket. This combination is ideal for weekend outings or relaxed gatherings where comfort meets style effortlessly. The denim jacket adds an element of casualness, while still keeping things stylish when paired with these patterned pants.