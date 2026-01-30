How to style houndstooth culottes
What's the story
Houndstooth culottes are the perfect winter staple for a chic and comfy look. The timeless pattern adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Pairing these culottes with the right styles can amp up your winter wardrobe. Here are five styles that go perfectly with houndstooth culottes this season.
Style 1
Classic white shirt
A classic white shirt is a versatile pairing with houndstooth culottes. The crispness of the white shirt balances the bold pattern of the culottes, giving you a polished look ideal for work or a casual outing. You can opt for a fitted or slightly loose shirt depending on your comfort level. Tucking in the shirt can further accentuate your waistline and give you an elegant silhouette.
Style 2
Cozy knit sweater
For those chilly days, a cozy knit sweater makes for a perfect pairing with houndstooth culottes. The texture of the sweater adds warmth and depth to your outfit without overpowering the print of the culottes. Choose neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the focus on the culottes, while keeping the overall look balanced.
Style 3
Tailored blazer
A tailored blazer goes beautifully with houndstooth culottes for a sophisticated ensemble. This combination is perfect for professional settings or formal events where you want to make an impression. Opt for blazers in solid colors like black or navy blue to keep it classy, and let the culottes take center stage.
Style 4
Casual denim jacket
For a more laid-back vibe, try pairing houndstooth culottes with a casual denim jacket. This combination is ideal for weekend outings or relaxed gatherings where comfort meets style effortlessly. The denim jacket adds an element of casualness, while still keeping things stylish when paired with these patterned pants.
Style 5
Turtleneck top
A turtleneck top makes for an elegant pairing with houndstooth culottes during winter months when warmth is essential but style shouldn't take a backseat either. Go for solid-colored turtlenecks like black or cream, which go seamlessly with various prints, including our featured ones today—houndstooth patterns themselves.