5 styles that pair perfectly with linen shorts

Linen shorts are a summer staple. They're comfortable, breathable, and keep you cool during the hot months. Their lightweight composition makes them perfect for a casual day out or an informal get-together. But wearing the right styles can take your look from basic to chic. Here are five styles that go perfectly with linen shorts, keeping you stylish and comfortable all season long.

Timeless pairing Classic white T-shirt combo A classic white T-shirt is a must-have piece that goes effortlessly with linen shorts. The duo gives you a clean, crisp look that's perfect for anything from brunch to casual hangouts. Not only does a white T-shirt keep things easy, the texture of linen shines through, making for the most understated yet chic outfit. Be it a beachside cafe or town errands, this pair keeps you cool and fashionable.

Relaxed elegance Casual button-down shirt Pairing linen shorts with a casual button-down shirt adds an element of sophistication without compromising on comfort. Opt for light colors like pastel blue or soft pink to maintain a summery vibe. This style is perfect for casual dinners or outdoor events where you want to appear put-together yet relaxed. Roll up the sleeves for an added touch of laid-back elegance.

Nautical vibes Striped tank top look For all those who love all things nautical, pairing linen shorts with a striped tank top is a fab idea. The stripes bring in a pop of interest while keeping it airy, which is an absolute must for summer wear. The look would be perfect for an outing at the beach or a picnic at the park. It would be comfortable and fun as you soak up the sun.

Smart casual twist Lightweight blazer addition Elevate your linen shorts by throwing in a lightweight blazer into the mix. This combination strikes the perfect balance between smart and casual, making it ideal for more formal summer events like garden parties or evening gatherings. Opt for blazers in neutral tones such as beige or light gray to complement your shorts without overpowering them.