5 styles that pair perfectly with peplum tops

Peplum tops are the go-to versatile summer pick, providing the perfect silhouette that can be dressed up or down. Their unique design, the flared waistline, brings an interesting element to any outfit. To make the most of this trendy piece, it's important to pair it with the right styles. Here are five styles that complement peplum tops beautifully during the warmer months.

#1 High-waisted shorts High-waisted shorts make an excellent match with peplum tops, as they accentuate the waist and create a balanced look. The fitted nature of these shorts contrasts well with the flared bottom of the peplum top, making it an ideal choice for casual outings or beach days. Opt for neutral colors or denim to keep it simple and chic.

#2 Pencil skirts Pair that peplum top with a pencil skirt, and you get an elegant, sophisticated look perfect for work/formal events. The sleek lines of the pencil skirt accentuate the volume of the peplum top, giving you the polished look you desire. Pick skirts in solid colors or subtle patterns so that the focus remains on your top.

#3 Skinny jeans Skinny jeans offer a streamlined base that balances the voluminous shape of peplum tops. This combo is ideal for casual settings and can even transition from day to night with a change of accessories. Dark-wash jeans are versatile, while lighter shades give a freshness to your summer wardrobe.

#4 A-line skirts A-line skirts reflect the flare of peplum tops without swallowing your frame, maintaining the balance in your outfit's proportions. This combination is perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions (depending on if you are wearing cotton or silk-blends). Play with lengths to find what works best for you.