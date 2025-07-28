5 surprising benefits of planking

Planking is a deceptively simple yet extremely effective exercise that works out several muscles at once. It doesn't require any equipment and can be done virtually anywhere, making it a practical exercise for all. While most of us relate planking to core strength, its benefits are not limited to just creating abs. Here are five surprising benefits of doing planks, and how it can help you.

Core strength Enhances core stability Primarily, planking targets the core muscles- transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, and obliques. By holding a plank position regularly, you improve your core stability. This is essential to maintain balance and posture in daily activities. A strong core also supports the spine and reduces the risk of back injuries.

Posture improvement Improves posture Regular planking helps strengthen muscles that maintain proper posture. This includes muscles in the shoulders, back, and neck. As these muscles get stronger with practice, they help align your body correctly when you're standing or sitting. Improved posture not only makes you look good but also relieves the strain on your joints.

Metabolic boost Boosts metabolism Engaging in planks increases your metabolic rate by activating your large muscle groups at the same time. This full-body engagement means you'll burn more calories even after completing the exercise session as your muscle activity continues post-workout. Incorporating planks into your routine can thus aid your weight management efforts over time.

Injury prevention Reduces risk of injury By strengthening core muscles, combined with stabilizing shoulder blades and hips during a plank hold position consistently practiced over time, decreases vulnerability to injuries associated with bad movement patterns or weak musculature around joints such as knees or ankles. This ensures safer physical activity participation overall.