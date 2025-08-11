5 dessert recipes using semolina

Semolina, a versatile ingredient commonly used in savory preparations, can also shine in the world of desserts. Its unique texture and mild flavor make it a perfect base for satisfying and easy-to-make sweet treats. From classic puddings to innovative cakes, semolina opens up endless possibilities for dessert lovers wanting to try something new. Here are five surprising dessert recipes highlighting semolina's versatility in making delicious sweets.

Saffron delight Semolina pudding with saffron Another classic dessert, semolina pudding with saffron combines the rich flavors of saffron and cardamom with the creamy texture of semolina. To make this, cook semolina in milk until thickened. Add sugar, saffron strands, and cardamom powder. Stir continuously until pudding-like consistency is achieved. Garnish with chopped nuts for added crunch and serve warm or chilled.

Citrus twist Orange semolina cake Orange semolina cake makes for a refreshing treat, focusing on the zesty taste of oranges and the grainy texture of semolina. Start by mixing semolina with orange juice, zest, sugar, and baking powder. Pour into a greased cake pan and bake until golden brown. You get a moist cake filled with citrus notes that goes perfectly with tea or coffee.

Sweet bites Coconut semolina ladoo Coconut semolina ladoo is an easy-to-make sweet treat ideal for festive occasions or simply to munch on every day. Roast semolina in ghee till golden brown before adding grated coconut and sugar syrup flavored with cardamom. Shape into small balls while still warm and let them cool before serving.

Tangy treats Lemon semolina bars Lemon semolina bars give a tangy twist to the classic lemon bars by adding semolina into the crust for texture. Make a crust of butter, flour, sugar, and semolina; bake until lightly brown. Top with lemon curd made from fresh lemon juice, sugar, and zest before returning to the oven briefly to set.