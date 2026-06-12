Jackalberry is loaded with vitamin C

What is jackalberry?

By Simran Jeet 11:48 am Jun 12, 202611:48 am

What's the story

African jackalberry, a fruit native to Africa, is slowly becoming popular for its nutritional benefits. The fruit is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy addition to the diet. From boosting immunity to promoting digestive health, African jackalberry has a lot to offer. Here are five surprising benefits of this amazing fruit that may just inspire you to include it in your diet.