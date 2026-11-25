Love radishes? Try these 5 creative recipes
What's the story
Often overlooked, radishes can be the star of your kitchen. These crunchy, peppery root vegetables are not just for salads. They can be transformed into a range of dishes that will surprise your taste buds. From savory to sweet, radishes can be used in ways you never thought possible. Here are five surprising radish recipes that will make you see this humble vegetable in a whole new light.
Crispy delight
Radish chips with a twist
Radish chips make for an interesting alternative to regular potato chips.
Thinly slice radishes and toss them with olive oil, salt, and your choice of spices, like paprika or garlic powder.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy for a healthy snack option.
The natural peppery flavor of the radish comes through beautifully when baked, giving you a satisfying crunch without the extra calories.
Zesty mix
Spicy radish salsa
For those who like it hot, spicy radish salsa is the way to go.
Dice fresh radishes and mix them with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeños for an exciting twist on traditional salsa.
The spiciness of the radish pairs perfectly with the other ingredients, giving you a refreshing condiment perfect for tacos or as a topping on grilled vegetables.
Tangy treat
Sweet pickled radishes
Sweet pickled radishes give a tangy kick to sandwiches and salads.
Slice radishes thinly, and soak them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, and salt for a few hours or overnight.
The result is a colorful and flavorful addition to any meal that balances sweetness with tanginess.
Comfort Bowl
Creamy radish soup
Creamy radish soup is an unexpected comfort food that warms you up on chilly days.
Sauté onions and garlic until soft, then add sliced radishes and vegetable broth.
Simmer until tender, then blend into a smooth consistency with cream or coconut milk added for richness.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Savory fusion
Roasted radish pasta
Roasted radish pasta fuses flavors beautifully.
Roast halved baby radishes with olive oil, salt, and pepper until tender.
Toss with cooked pasta and a sauce of your choice, like pesto or olive oil with lemon zest.
This dish highlights radishes' versatility and makes for a deliciously different meal.