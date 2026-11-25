Radish chips make for an interesting alternative to regular potato chips.

Thinly slice radishes and toss them with olive oil, salt, and your choice of spices, like paprika or garlic powder.

Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy for a healthy snack option.

The natural peppery flavor of the radish comes through beautifully when baked, giving you a satisfying crunch without the extra calories.