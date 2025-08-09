5 ways to use turmeric in cooking 

Turmeric has become a staple in many kitchens, and for good reason. The vivid color and potential health benefits of this spice make it a must-have. While one mostly associates turmeric with traditional dishes, it can be used in a multitude of recipes. Here, we take you through five unexpected ways to use turmeric in your cooking.

Warm beverage Golden milk latte delight Golden milk latte is a warm and comforting drink that marries turmeric with milk and spices such as cinnamon and ginger. Simply heat milk of your choice with one teaspoon of turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, and a pinch of black pepper. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup, as desired. This calming drink is just what you need to unwind after a long day.

Flavorful side dish Turmeric rice infusion Turmeric rice is another aromatic twist on plain rice, which is infused with the spice's earthy flavor. Simply cook basmati rice like you normally do but add one teaspoon of turmeric powder while boiling it. You could also enhance the dish further by adding peas or chopped vegetables for added texture and nutrition.

Refreshing breakfast Vibrant turmeric smoothie bowl A turmeric smoothie bowl is also an energizing breakfast option. Blend one banana, half a cup of pineapple chunks, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, and half a cup of coconut milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola or fresh fruits like berries or kiwi slices.

Savory spread Spiced turmeric hummus twist Turmeric hummus elevates the classic dip with bold flavors from cumin, chickpeas, and a smooth olive oil base. Seasoned with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and a generous dash of golden turmeric, it makes a delicious spread perfect for pita, crackers, or raw veggies.