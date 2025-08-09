5 ways to use turmeric in cooking
What's the story
Turmeric has become a staple in many kitchens, and for good reason. The vivid color and potential health benefits of this spice make it a must-have. While one mostly associates turmeric with traditional dishes, it can be used in a multitude of recipes. Here, we take you through five unexpected ways to use turmeric in your cooking.
Warm beverage
Golden milk latte delight
Golden milk latte is a warm and comforting drink that marries turmeric with milk and spices such as cinnamon and ginger. Simply heat milk of your choice with one teaspoon of turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, and a pinch of black pepper. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup, as desired. This calming drink is just what you need to unwind after a long day.
Flavorful side dish
Turmeric rice infusion
Turmeric rice is another aromatic twist on plain rice, which is infused with the spice's earthy flavor. Simply cook basmati rice like you normally do but add one teaspoon of turmeric powder while boiling it. You could also enhance the dish further by adding peas or chopped vegetables for added texture and nutrition.
Refreshing breakfast
Vibrant turmeric smoothie bowl
A turmeric smoothie bowl is also an energizing breakfast option. Blend one banana, half a cup of pineapple chunks, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, and half a cup of coconut milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola or fresh fruits like berries or kiwi slices.
Savory spread
Spiced turmeric hummus twist
Turmeric hummus elevates the classic dip with bold flavors from cumin, chickpeas, and a smooth olive oil base. Seasoned with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and a generous dash of golden turmeric, it makes a delicious spread perfect for pita, crackers, or raw veggies.
Unique dessert
Sweet turmeric coconut cookies
Sweet treats get an interesting makeover when you bake a batch of coconut cookies with a hint of exotic spice. Just mix shredded unsweetened flakes, flour, sugar, baking soda, and a pinch of salt before folding in melted butter, vanilla extract, and finally stirring through a small amount of powdered form ensuring even distribution throughout the dough before shaping and placing onto a lined tray, ready to oven-bake to golden perfection!