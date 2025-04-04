Reimagining yams: 5 ways to enjoy them
What's the story
African yams are a versatile and nutritious staple in many homes.
While they are mostly boiled or fried, there are so many creative ways to add them to your meals.
These tubers can be turned into delightful dishes that might even surprise you with their versatility.
Here, we explore five innovative ways to use African yams, far from the traditional preparations.
Breakfast twist
Yam pancakes for breakfast delight
Grate African yams and mix them with flour, milk, and a pinch of salt, to transform them into delicious pancakes.
The batter can be cooked on a skillet until golden brown.
The result is a hearty breakfast option that can be paired with honey or fruit preserves.
These yam pancakes are a great alternative to traditional flour-based pancakes, giving a unique texture and flavor profile.
Comfort soup
Creamy yam soup for comfort
Create a creamy yam soup.
Simply boil peeled yams until soft and blend them with vegetable broth and spices like ginger or garlic.
This smooth soup can then be garnished with herbs like parsley or cilantro for added freshness.
It's an excellent choice for those seeking comfort food that's both filling and nutritious without relying on heavy creams.
Snack option
Yam chips as a snack alternative
Slice African yams thinly and bake them in the oven drizzled with olive oil and seasoning to make crispy yam chips.
These chips are a healthier substitute for store bought snacks, providing the same satisfying crunch without too many additives or preservatives.
They're a great accompaniment to dips like hummus or guacamole.
On-the-go bites
Savory yam muffins for on-the-go bites
Incorporate grated yams into muffin batter along with ingredients like cheese, herbs, and spices for savory muffins perfect for breakfast or snacks on the go.
These muffins make for an interesting twist on traditional sweet muffins by introducing savory elements that complement the natural sweetness of the yam.
Quick meals
Yam stir-fry for quick meals
Dice African yams into small cubes and stir-fry with vegetables such as bell peppers, carrots, and onions in soy sauce or other preferred seasonings.
This quick meal option is not only easy to prepare but also lets you experiment with different flavor combinations.
It ensures you get your daily dose of vegetables alongside nutrient-rich yams.