Sweet potatoes v/s carrots: Which one is healthier?
What's the story
Sweet potatoes and carrots are both well-known root vegetables that are delicious and nutritious.
Although they have a lot in common, each has its own health benefits.
In this article, we will analyze the nutritional values of sweet potatoes and carrots, including their vitamin content, fiber, calorie count, and more.
Knowing these differences can help you decide which one to include in your diet.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A because of their high beta-carotene content.
A medium sweet potato provides more than 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A.
Carrots also contain beta-carotene but slightly less than sweet potatoes.
However, a single carrot still gives you about 73% of the daily requirement for vitamin A.
Fiber
Fiber levels in each vegetable
Sweet potatoes and carrots are both great sources of dietary fiber.
A medium-sized sweet potato packs about four grams of fiber, which is beneficial for digestion and the feeling of fullness, helping you manage your weight better.
Meanwhile, carrots pack about three grams of fiber per serving. This is essential for digestive health and regularity.
Both veggies significantly contribute to a healthy diet.
Calories
Calorie counts explained
When it comes to calorie content, sweet potatoes are slightly higher on the scale than carrots.
A medium-sized sweet potato has about 103 calories, while a similar serving size of carrots has about 50 calories.
This difference could be significant for those keeping a check on their caloric intake.
Minerals
Mineral content insights
Sweet potatoes also offer more potassium than carrots.
A medium sweet potato gives you approximately 15% of the daily value of this mineral, which is vital for heart health and muscle function.
Carrots have comparatively less potassium, but they still offer minerals like calcium and magnesium to your diet.