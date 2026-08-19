Bobby pins: 5 styling hacks you'll love
What's the story
Bobby pins are a must-have in every woman's beauty arsenal. They are extremely versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes, other than just keeping hair in place. From creating intricate hairstyles to adding an extra layer of security to your look, bobby pins can do it all. Here are five creative ways to use bobby pins that will elevate your beauty routine and make styling easier.
Tip 1
Secure loose strands effortlessly
Bobby pins are perfect for keeping those pesky loose strands in check.
Simply slide a pin into the hair section you want to secure, and it will stay put all day long.
This trick is especially handy on windy days or when you're wearing an updo that needs extra support.
With just a couple of bobby pins, you can keep your hairstyle looking polished without much effort.
Tip 2
Create volume at the roots
If you want to add some volume at the roots, bobby pins can be your best friend.
Just part your hair where you want more lift, and place a few bobby pins upside down under the roots.
This trick not only gives an instant volume boost but also keeps it in place throughout the day, without any teasing or backcombing.
Tip 3
Design intricate hairstyles easily
For those who love playing with hairstyles, bobby pins are key to creating intricate designs.
From braids to twists and updos, these pins are ideal for securing sections of hair without ruining the style.
Just place them strategically, and your hairstyle will stay put all day long, looking as good as it did when you first styled it.
Tip 4
Fix broken jewelry quickly
Beyond hair, bobby pins can be used to fix broken jewelry in a jiffy.
If a clasp breaks or a piece comes loose, use a bobby pin as a temporary fix until you find a more permanent solution.
Its small size makes it ideal for delicate items, like earrings or necklaces, ensuring they remain wearable until repaired properly.
Tip 5
Organize small items efficiently
Bobby pins aren't just for hair; they can also help organize small items like papers or fabric swatches efficiently.
Use them as makeshift paper clips or fabric fasteners when needed.
This way, you keep everything neatly together without cluttering your space with unnecessary tools.