5 sweet potato dishes to try

Sweet potatoes are a versatile, nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. With the season changing, it's the perfect time to explore new ways of enjoying this root vegetable. From savory to sweet, there are several options that highlight sweet potatoes' natural flavors. Here are five dishes that you might want to try this season, each offering a unique twist on traditional recipes.

Dish 1 Sweet potato casserole with pecans A classic dish has to be a sweet potato casserole topped with pecans. Creamy mashed sweet potatoes and a crunchy pecan topping make for the most delightful combination. The sweetness of the potatoes and nutty flavor of pecans create a delicious contrast of textures. This dish is mostly enjoyed during festive occasions, but can be made any time you crave something comforting and delicious.

Dish 2 Roasted sweet potato wedges Roasted sweet potato wedges make for an easy and healthy side dish option. Just cut sweet potatoes into wedges, toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast till they're crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Not only do these make for a great snack, but also a perfect companion to your main meal, packed with flavor and nutrition.

Dish 3 Sweet potato soup with ginger Sweet potato soup with ginger comforts you with warmth during the chilly months. This dish marries the creaminess of sweet potatoes with the spicy zing of ginger, making a soup that's both tasty and comforting. It serves as the perfect meal for anyone looking for a light yet fulfilling one. The combination of sweet and spicy makes this soup a unique culinary experience, perfect for those chilly days.

Dish 4 Sweet potato pancakes Sweet potato pancakes make for an interesting twist on traditional breakfast pancakes, by adding mashed sweet potatoes to the batter. These pancakes have a subtle sweetness that compliments maple syrup or honey drizzled on top. They make for an enjoyable breakfast or brunch option that is both tasty and nutritious.