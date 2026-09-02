5 awesome recipes you can make with cabbage
What's the story
Cabbage is a versatile and affordable vegetable that can be turned into a range of delightful dishes. Not only does it provide nutritional benefits, but it also lends itself to various cooking methods, making it a staple in many kitchens. From salads to soups, cabbage can be the star of the show or a humble sidekick. Here are five cabbage recipes that are both economical and delicious.
Dish 1
Classic coleslaw with a twist
Coleslaw is a classic cabbage dish loved for its crunchy texture and refreshing taste.
To twist the traditional recipe, add some diced apples and raisins for sweetness.
Mix shredded cabbage with grated carrots, chopped apples, raisins, and a dressing of mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper.
This variation adds an extra layer of flavor while keeping the cost low.
Dish 2
Savory cabbage stir-fry
A cabbage stir-fry is an easy way to whip up a quick meal without spending too much.
Start by heating oil in a pan and adding sliced onions and garlic until fragrant.
Toss in shredded cabbage, along with bell peppers and carrots. Season with soy sauce and sesame oil for an Asian-inspired taste.
This dish is not just economical, but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 3
Hearty cabbage soup
Cabbage soup makes for the perfect comforting meal on chilly days.
Start by sautéing onions, garlic, carrots, and celery in olive oil until soft.
Add chopped cabbage leaves along with vegetable broth or water. Season with herbs like thyme or bay leaves for added depth of flavor.
Let it simmer until the vegetables are tender, and serve hot for maximum warmth.
Dish 4
Stuffed cabbage rolls delight
Stuffed cabbage rolls make for an impressive dish that doesn't cost a fortune.
Blanch whole cabbage leaves until pliable, fill each leaf with a mixture of cooked rice, black beans, corn kernels, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin powder or chili flakes before rolling tightly into cylinders.
Bake them covered in tomato sauce until heated through completely, making a hearty meal everyone will love.
Dish 5
Simple sauteed cabbage with herbs
For a simple yet flavorful side, sauteed cabbage with herbs is the way to go.
Melt butter in a skillet, add thinly sliced green or purple cabbage, and cook over medium heat.
Stir occasionally until they soften, about eight minutes.
Season with salt and pepper, and garnish with fresh parsley before serving.
This dish enhances the natural sweetness of cabbage, making it a delightful addition to any meal.