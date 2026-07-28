5 street-style poori breakfasts you'll love
What's the story
Poori, a deep-fried Indian bread, is a breakfast staple in many parts of India. It is often paired with a variety of accompaniments to make a delicious meal. From spicy potato curries to sweet halwa, the combinations are endless. Here are five popular poori street breakfasts that are loved by many for their taste and affordability.
#1
Poori with aloo sabzi
Poori with aloo sabzi is a classic combination found on most Indian streets.
The soft, fluffy pooris are paired with a spicy potato curry, making for a delightful meal.
The potatoes are usually cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and turmeric.
This combination is not just filling, but also offers a burst of flavors in every bite.
#2
Poori with chana masala
Chana masala is another popular side dish that goes well with poori.
Made with chickpeas cooked in a tangy tomato-based gravy, chana masala provides a contrasting texture to the soft pooris.
The combination is especially popular in North India, where street vendors serve it hot and fresh.
#3
Poori with halwa
For those who have a sweet tooth, pairing poori with halwa is a match made in heaven.
Halwa, which is made from semolina or wheat flour, is cooked with ghee and sugar until it reaches a rich consistency.
The sweetness of halwa goes perfectly with the savory taste of poori.
#4
Poori with bhaji
Bhaji is another popular accompaniment for poori on the streets of India.
It usually consists of mixed vegetables cooked together with spices, such as mustard seeds and curry leaves, to make a flavorful dish.
This combination gives you both nutrition and taste in one go.
#5
Poori with paneer bhurji
Paneer bhurji is another delicious option that goes perfectly well with poori at breakfast stalls across cities like Mumbai or Delhi.
Scrambled paneer mixed with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves makes for an appetizing meal when served alongside crispy golden-brown fried breads known as pooriyas.