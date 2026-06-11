Amla rice is an interesting take on traditional rice dishes

5 simple ways to enjoy Indian gooseberry

By Vinita Jain 03:25 pm Jun 11, 202603:25 pm

What's the story

Indian gooseberry, or amla, is a versatile fruit that is not only healthy but also adds a unique flavor to dishes. Known for its tangy taste and nutritional benefits, amla can be used in various recipes to make them tastier. Here are five creative ways to use amla in your cooking and add a burst of flavor and nutrition to your meals.