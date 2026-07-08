Wagashi is prepared using seasonal ingredients, which is a big part of its charm

Wagashi: 5 things to know about this Japanese sweet

By Vinita Jain 12:31 pm Jul 08, 202612:31 pm

What's the story

Wagashi, the traditional Japanese sweets, are an integral part of the country's cultural heritage. These delicacies are not only a treat for the taste buds but also a feast for the eyes. With their intricate designs and seasonal ingredients, wagashi reflect the beauty of nature and the changing seasons in Japan. Here's what you need to know about wagashi, its history, and its significance in Japanese culture.