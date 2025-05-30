How to use herbs: 5 budget-friendly hacks
African herbs have been around for centuries, providing benefits that go beyond traditional medicine.
These natural resources are not just economical but also flexible, making them perfect for multiple day-to-day applications.
From skincare to home remedies, African herbs can be easily added to daily routines in simple, yet effective manners.
Here are five thrifty hacks that use these herbs to improve your daily life without costing a bomb.
Skin care
Aloe vera for skin hydration
Aloe vera is known for its soothing and hydrating properties. It can be used as a natural moisturizer to keep skin soft and supple.
Just extract the gel out of an aloe vera leaf and apply it directly on the skin.
This herb works particularly well on dry or sunburned skin, giving relief and making it heal without any added chemicals or costs.
Nutritional supplement
Moringa leaves as a nutrient boost
Moringa leaves are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals and make for an excellent addition to your diet.
They can be dried and powdered to sprinkle over meals or blended into smoothies.
This nutrient-packed herb supports overall health by boosting energy levels and enhancing immunity, all at a fraction of the cost of commercial supplements.
Pest control
Lemongrass as a natural insect repellent
Rich in citronella oil, lemongrass makes for an effective natural insect repellent.
To make your own spray, just boil lemongrass leaves in water. Once strained, pour the liquid into a spray bottle.
The eco-friendly DIY solution is also more cost-effective than commercial repellents, making it a budget-friendly alternative to keep insects at bay.
Hair care
Hibiscus tea for hair health
Hibiscus flowers can also be used to make tea for promoting hair health when applied topically.
Boil hibiscus petals in water till you get a rich infusion; once cooled, use it as rinse after shampooing your hair.
This herbal treatment helps strengthen hair roots, and adds shine without spending any extra bucks on commercial products.
Digestive health
Baobab powder for digestive aid
Known for its high fiber content, baobab powder is extracted from the fruit of the baobab tree, and aids digestion.
When supplemented to your diet, baobab powder can easily keep your digestive tract healthy by ensuring regular bowel movements, while also supporting vitamin C at no additional cost than any other digestive aid available on market shelves.