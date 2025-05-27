5 delicious ways to cook with cassava
What's the story
Cassava is a versatile root vegetable that holds an important position in African cuisine.
Adaptable as it is, cassava can be used in a variety of dishes that showcase its unique texture and flavor.
Here are five different culinary uses of cassava across Africa that show how this humble root has become a staple in many households.
Fufu
Fufu: A staple across West Africa
Fufu is a popular dish prepared by boiling and pounding cassava to a smooth consistency.
It is usually served with soups or stews, making for a hearty accompaniment to these dishes.
In several West African countries, fufu is an integral part of the meal and is savored by families during get-togethers and celebrations.
Its neutral taste makes it versatile enough to complement different flavors.
Garri
Garri: A crunchy delight
Garri is another popular way of consuming cassava in Africa. It is made by fermenting and drying grated cassava before frying them into small granules.
The small granules can be consumed dry as a snack or soaked in water or milk for breakfast/dessert.
Garri's crunchy texture makes it a fun treat by itself or when mixed with other food such as beans or vegetables.
Cassava leaves
Cassava leaves: A nutritious green
Apart from the root itself, cassava leaves are also used in African cooking as they are rich in vitamins and minerals.
The leaves are usually cooked down into sauces or stews that accompany rice or other starches such as plantains or yams.
This use of both the root and leaves shows how resourceful traditional African cuisines can be.
Tapioca pudding
Tapioca pudding: Sweet treat from cassava starch
Tapioca pudding, made from cassava starch, transforms into pearls for desserts.
It has been popular in parts of Africa, particularly during festive occasions such as weddings and birthdays.
The dessert wins hearts of all age groups with its delightful taste and texture, letting all indulge in life's small pleasures without guilt.
Ugali
Ugali: East Africa's comfort food
Ugali, a favorite East African comfort food, is prepared by mixing maize flour with water to get a thick consistency like polenta.
Unlike polenta, which uses cornmeal, ugali is made from finely ground dried cassava.
This staple is particularly loved in rural areas where resources are limited, making sure everyone can enjoy its deliciousness no matter what.