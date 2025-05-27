Broccoli v/s asparagus: Which is healthier?
Broccoli and asparagus are two of the most common vegetables found on healthy menus.
Both are packed with nutrition, but offer different nutrients which can be better based on your dietary requirements.
Here, we compare the two factually, specifically looking at their nutrition profiles to help mindful eaters choose better.
By knowing the difference in vitamins, minerals, and other health benefits, you can customize your diet better.
Vitamins
Vitamin content: A closer look
Broccoli has more vitamin C and vitamin K. One cup of broccoli gives more than 100% of daily recommended intake of vitamin C.
Asparagus, on the other hand, is a good source of vitamin A and folate.
While both the vegetables improve overall health with their vitamins, broccoli takes a lead with its higher vitamin C content, which boosts immunity.
Minerals
Mineral differences between the two
In the world of minerals, broccoli takes the lead with its higher calcium and iron content than asparagus.
Calcium is crucial for keeping our bones healthy, while iron is important for the proper distribution of oxygen in the body.
Meanwhile, asparagus wins with its higher potassium content than broccoli. This mineral is a key player in controlling and maintaining blood pressure levels effectively.
Fiber
Fiber content: Digestive health benefits
Both broccoli and asparagus are great sources of dietary fiber, which helps digestion and promotes gut health.
Broccoli has a little more fiber per serving than asparagus does, but both go a long way in fulfilling daily fiber requirements needed to keep your digestive system regular.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant properties explored
Broccoli has sulforaphane—a compound with powerful antioxidant properties that may reduce inflammation in the body—and lutein, which promotes eye health by guarding against oxidative stress damage from free radicals exposure over time.
Asparagus also contains antioxidants like glutathione, which detoxifies harmful substances from cells, thereby promoting the overall functioning of a cell effectively.