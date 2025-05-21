What's the story

Granola bars are a popular snack option among many, but they often have added sugars and preservatives.

If you're looking for a healthier option, naturally sweet dried fruits make for a great substitute.

They provide natural sugars and essential nutrients without artificial additives.

By opting for dried fruits instead of granola bars, you get to munch on a delicious snack that's more in line with health-conscious eating habits.