Ditch granola bar: Why dried fruit is a smarter snack
What's the story
Granola bars are a popular snack option among many, but they often have added sugars and preservatives.
If you're looking for a healthier option, naturally sweet dried fruits make for a great substitute.
They provide natural sugars and essential nutrients without artificial additives.
By opting for dried fruits instead of granola bars, you get to munch on a delicious snack that's more in line with health-conscious eating habits.
Nutrients
Nutrient-rich snack option
Dried fruits are loaded with vitamins and minerals that benefit your overall health.
They are rich in potassium, magnesium, and iron, which is what your body needs to function properly.
Unlike some granola bars that miss these nutrients due to processing, dried fruits offer you all the nutrition even after being dehydrated.
Hence, they are a healthier snack option for those willing to increase nutrient intake.
Sweetness
Natural sweetness without additives
One of the biggest advantages of dried fruit is its natural sweetness from fructose. This way you don't have to add sugar which is usually found in granola bars.
Eating foods with natural sugars keeps your blood sugar levels stable as compared to processed snacks which have a high sugar content.
Choosing naturally sweetened snacks can come in handy to manage your energy levels throughout the day.
Versatility
Versatile snacking choice
Dried fruits are also versatile snack options as they can be consumed on their own or with other healthy ingredients such as nuts or seeds.
This enables people to create their own trail mixes based on their taste and dietary preferences.
With a wide range of dried fruits to choose from, there's something for everyone, making it effortless to add them to daily snacking.
Cost-effectiveness
Cost-effective alternative
Opting for dried fruit instead of granola bars can also be more affordable in the long run.
Although initial prices may appear steep when buying quality dried fruit, they tend to last longer with their concentrated state and smaller serving sizes required per snacking session compared to bulkier granola bars priced at ₹100 or more a pack depending on the brand choice locally/ globally available online stores!