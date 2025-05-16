Every kitchen should have these 5 grains
What's the story
Incorporating different grains in a vegetarian kitchen can add nutrition and flavor.
Grains are versatile, giving you all nutrients such as fiber, protein, and vitamins.
You can use them in various dishes, right from salads to the main course.
Here's taking a look at five must-have grains that every vegetarian kitchen should have in stock to ensure diverse and nutritious meal options.
Quinoa insight
Quinoa: The protein powerhouse
Quinoa is often hailed as a complete protein source, it contains all nine essential amino acids.
The grain is also rich in fiber, magnesium, and iron.
It cooks quickly and can be used in salads or as a base for vegetable bowls.
Its nutty flavor complements various ingredients making it an excellent choice for those looking to boost their protein intake without relying on animal products.
Brown rice insight
Brown rice: The whole grain staple
Since brown rice retains its bran layer, it is more fiber-rich than white rice.
It offers essential nutrients such as manganese and selenium without being high in fat.
Brown rice is chewy and can easily fit into stir-fries or can be served as a side dish with vegetables.
Its mild flavor makes it versatile for different cuisines and methods of cooking.
Millet insight
Millet: The gluten-free option
Millet has been around since ancient times.
Naturally gluten-free, millet is ideal for people with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.
It's also high in magnesium and phosphorus, but gives you a fair amount of protein per serving.
Millet's slightly sweet flavor complements savory dishes like pilafs and sweet ones like porridge.
Barley Insight
Barley: The heart-healthy choice
Notably, barley has a high beta-glucan content, which could help reduce cholesterol levels if consumed regularly as a part of a balanced diet.
The grain is also a good source of minerals such as selenium and copper, and dietary fiber which promotes digestive health.
Plus, the chewy texture of barley lends body to soups or stews making them even healthier.
Oats insight
Oats: The versatile breakfast grain
Not just for heart, oats are also praised for their versatility across meals other than breakfast.
Packed with soluble fibers known as beta-glucans (especially for cholesterol reduction), oats provide slow-releasing energy throughout the day, keeping you fuller longer too.
Be it hot, porridge-style ones topped with fresh fruits, nuts, seeds etc., or cold, overnight soaked ones mixed with yogurt/milk alternatives- the possibilities are endless!