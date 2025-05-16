What's the story

Millets are becoming a popular, nutritious alternative to traditional grains.

These small-seeded grasses are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them an ideal option for health buffs.

While millets have been featured in traditional recipes for centuries, there's an increasing interest in innovative ways to add them to modern dishes.

Here's a look at creative millet-based recipes beyond the usual, fresh ideas to include this versatile grain into your diet.