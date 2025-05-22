What's the story

Blueberries and raspberries are two of the most popular antioxidant-rich fruits.

These small berries are commonly added to our diets for their health benefits.

Antioxidants are extremely important as they protect our body from oxidative stress, which can result in multiple health problems.

Here, we delve into the antioxidant richness of blueberries and raspberries, and how they compare in terms of antioxidants.