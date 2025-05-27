What's the story

Baobab powder comes from the fruit of the baobab tree and is a nutrient-dense ingredient commonly used in African cuisine.

High in vitamin C and antioxidants, baobab powder lends an interesting tangy flavor to dishes.

It is commonly added to sweet and savory recipes, boosting their nutritional value.

Here are five African dishes that creatively use baobab powder to bring out distinct flavors and health benefits.