5 stunning African hairstyles you'll want to try
What's the story
African hairstyles are a beautiful blend of culture, history, and creativity. Among them, hair knots hold a special place. These styles are not just practical but also an expression of identity and heritage. From intricate designs to simple, yet elegant knots, African hair knots have inspired many across the globe. Here are five timeless African hair knots that continue to captivate with their unique charm and cultural significance.
#1
The classic Bantu knot
Bantu knots are small, coiled buns all over the head. A traditional African hairstyle, it is said to have originated from the Bantu peoples of southern Africa.
The style is versatile and can be worn as a protective style or as a fashion statement.
Bantu knots can be worn alone or unraveled for beautiful curls. They are a favorite for their simplicity and ability to suit all hair types.
#2
Intricate Ghana braids
Ghana braids, also known as cornrow braids, are characterized by their raised appearance, thanks to the added hair as you braid.
This technique allows for intricate patterns and designs on the scalp, making it possible to create everything from simple straight lines to complex geometric shapes.
Originating from West Africa, Ghana braids are popular for their durability and aesthetic appeal.
#3
Elegant flat twists
Flat twists are similar to cornrows but with two strands twisted together instead of three braided ones.
This style lies flat against the scalp and can be styled in various ways, including updos or loose twists cascading down the back.
Flat twists provide versatility while minimizing tension on the hair follicles, making them ideal for those looking for low-maintenance yet stylish options.
#4
Stylish Fulani braids
Fulani braids are characterized by their side parting and decorative beads or cowrie shells woven into them.
Named after the Fulani people of West Africa, these braids are both functional and fashionable, serving as an expression of cultural pride.
They can be worn long or short, depending on personal preference.
#5
Chic Nubian knots
Nubian knots are small, round buns usually placed symmetrically around the head.
This style is inspired by ancient Nubian culture, famous for its artistic expressions through hairstyles.
Nubian knots give a chic look, perfect for formal occasions or casual outings alike. They are loved for their neatness and elegance.