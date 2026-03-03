To look stylish on hot days, try these braids

Indian braids have always been a favorite during the hot summer months, giving a perfect combination of style and comfort. These traditional hairstyles are not just practical but also add a touch of elegance to your look. Be it long or short hair, these braids can be easily styled at home, making them an ideal choice for the scorching heat. Here are five classic Indian braids that will keep you cool and stylish this summer.

#1 The classic three-strand braid The classic three-strand braid is the simplest and most commonly used braid. It is made by dividing hair into three equal sections and crossing them over each other. This braid is easy to make and can be done in just a few minutes. It keeps hair neatly tied back, preventing it from sticking to your neck on hot days. You can wear it high or low, depending on your preference.

#2 The fishtail braid The fishtail braid gives a more intricate look while being just as functional as the classic three-strand braid. To make this braid, divide your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each section, crossing them over each other alternately. The fishtail braid looks elegant and is perfect for casual as well as formal occasions.

#3 The rope braid The rope braid is a simple yet elegant style that is perfect for summer. To make this braid, twist two sections of hair around each other tightly from top to bottom. This style gives a beautiful spiral effect, all while keeping your hair off your face and neck in the heat.

#4 The crown braid The crown braid is perfect for those who want an elegant look without compromising on comfort in summers. It involves braiding hair around the head like a crown or halo effect, keeping all strands neatly tucked away from the face and neck area. This style works best with longer hair but can also be adapted with shorter lengths by using smaller sections while braiding.