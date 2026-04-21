For your next party, try these twist hairstyles

Twist hairstyles have always been a popular choice for evening events, giving a classic, yet elegant look. These styles are versatile and can be worn by anyone, regardless of hair length or texture. From simple twists to intricate designs, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are five timeless twist hairstyles that will never go out of style for evening occasions.

#1 Classic rope twist updo The classic rope twist updo is a sophisticated choice for formal events. This hairstyle involves twisting two sections of hair around each other, and pinning them at the back of the head. It gives a polished look that goes well with evening gowns and formal attire. The rope twist updo also keeps hair off the face, making it perfect for showcasing earrings or necklines.

#2 Double twist crown The double twist crown adds a romantic touch to any outfit. For this style, two sections of hair are twisted from the front and brought around the head, like a crown. The ends can be secured with pins or left loose for a more casual look. This hairstyle works well with medium to long hair, and adds an element of elegance without being overly complicated.

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#3 Side twist ponytail The side twist ponytail is a modern take on traditional twists. It features twisting a small section of hair from one side and incorporating it into a low ponytail on the opposite side. This asymmetrical style adds interest, while keeping things sleek and tidy. It's ideal for both casual and semi-formal events where you want to keep your hair off your face but still look stylish.

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#4 Twisted bun with braids Combining twists with braids creates an intricate twisted bun that stands out at any evening occasion. Start by braiding small sections near the scalp, before twisting them into a bun at the back or side of your head. Secure with pins or elastics as needed. This hairstyle adds texture and volume, while maintaining an elegant silhouette.