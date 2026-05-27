5 elegant updos perfect for any occasion
What's the story
Updos have always been a favorite when it comes to classic hairstyles, giving a sophisticated touch to any occasion. They are versatile and can be styled according to the length and texture of your hair. Be it for a wedding or a formal event, these timeless updos are sure to make you look elegant and polished. Here are five classic updos that never go out of style.
Chignon
The elegant chignon
The chignon is a classic hairstyle that oozes sophistication and grace. It is created by twisting the hair into a bun at the nape of the neck or slightly higher. The style goes with all hair lengths and textures, making it a versatile choice for many occasions. The chignon can be embellished with accessories, like pins or combs, to make it more stylish.
Bun
The sophisticated bun
The bun is another timeless updo that never goes out of style. It involves pulling all the hair back into a tight or loose bun at the crown or base of the neck. This hairstyle is ideal for keeping hair in place while giving an elegant look. The bun can be styled sleek or messy, depending on personal preference.
Twisted updo
The twisted updo
The twisted updo adds a modern twist to classic styles by incorporating twists instead of braids or simple sections of hair. This style can be worn high on the head or lower down, depending on your taste. Twists add texture and interest while keeping things neat and tidy.
French twist
The French twist
The French twist is an iconic hairstyle that oozes sophistication and elegance. It is created by gathering all the hair at the back and twisting it upwards into a vertical roll along the spine of your head. This style is ideal for formal events, as it looks polished and refined.
Braided crown
The braided crown
The braided crown gives you a romantic touch by wrapping braids around your head like a tiara or halo effect. This style is ideal for medium to long hair, as it gives you the freedom to play with different braid patterns, like fishtail or Dutch braids. The braided crown is perfect for weddings or garden parties, as it combines femininity with a touch of whimsy.