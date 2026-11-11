Love bohemian decor? Try these woven textiles
What's the story
African textiles are famous for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, making them a popular choice for home decor. These fabrics can easily add a touch of bohemian charm to your living space. Not only do they add visual interest, but they also bring cultural richness and history into your home. Here are five African woven textiles that can help you achieve that bohemian look.
#1
Kente cloth: A symbol of heritage
Kente cloth is a brightly colored fabric from West Africa, particularly Ghana. Traditionally worn during important ceremonies, it is now used in home decor.
The cloth is characterized by its geometric patterns and bright colors, symbolizing different aspects of life and history.
Using kente cloth as a throw or wall hanging can add a vibrant focal point to any room.
#2
Mudcloth: Minimalist elegance
Mudcloth, or bogolanfini, is a traditional Malian textile made from cotton and dyed with fermented mud.
The fabric features simple, yet striking patterns in black and white, or brown and cream. Its minimalist aesthetic makes it perfect for modern bohemian interiors.
Mudcloth can be used as cushion covers or table runners to add subtle texture without overwhelming the space.
#3
Kuba cloth: Intricate artistry
Kuba cloth comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo and is made from raffia palm leaves.
The fabric is known for its intricate designs, created through embroidery or applique techniques. Each piece tells a story or represents an aspect of kuba culture.
Using kuba cloth as wall art or upholstery brings an element of artistry and craftsmanship into your home.
#4
Adinkra symbols: Meaningful patterns
Originating from Ghana, adinkra symbols are visual representations of concepts or aphorisms.
These symbols are often printed on textiles used during important events, like funerals or celebrations.
Incorporating adinkra symbols into your decor through fabrics like scarves or tapestries adds layers of meaning and cultural significance, while enhancing the bohemian vibe.
#5
Shweshwe: Textured tradition
Shweshwe is a printed cotton fabric from South Africa, known for its intricate patterns in blue, red, and green hues.
Traditionally used in traditional attire, shweshwe is now a popular choice in contemporary decor.
Its textured surface adds depth to any room, making it ideal for curtains, pillowcases, or even as part of a patchwork quilt.