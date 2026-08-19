5 simple tomato recipes with a fresh herb twist
What's the story
Tomatoes and herbs make for a classic combination that elevates vegetarian dishes. The natural sweetness of tomatoes, along with the aromatic herbs, makes for a delightful taste. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight this combination, giving you a taste of the best flavors. Each recipe is simple, yet delicious, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced cooks.
Dish 1
Tomato basil pasta delight
Tomato basil pasta is a simple yet flavorful dish that highlights the sweetness of ripe tomatoes and the freshness of basil.
To prepare, cook pasta till al dente. In a pan, sauté garlic in olive oil, add chopped tomatoes, and let it simmer till soft.
Mix in fresh basil leaves and season with salt and pepper. Toss with pasta for a harmonious blend of flavors.
Dish 2
Herb-infused tomato soup
A comforting bowl of herb-infused tomato soup is just what you need on a chilly day.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until translucent.
Add canned tomatoes, vegetable broth, thyme, oregano, and bay leaves. Let it simmer for 20 minutes before blending until smooth.
Finish with a splash of cream or coconut milk for creaminess.
Dish 3
Caprese salad with a twist
Caprese salad gets an upgrade with added herbs like mint or parsley, along with classic basil.
Layer slices of fresh mozzarella cheese and tomatoes on a plate; sprinkle with mixed herbs; drizzle with balsamic glaze; season with salt and pepper; serve chilled as an appetizer or side dish.
Dish 4
Stuffed bell peppers with tomato sauce
Stuffed bell peppers make for a hearty meal when filled with rice mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, garlic powder, paprika, cumin, parsley flakes, salt, and pepper.
Bake them covered in foil at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes, then remove the foil to brown the tops for an additional 10 minutes.
Serve hot, garnished with extra chopped parsley, if desired.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetable skewers in tomato marinade
Grilled vegetable skewers marinated in a mixture of crushed tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper make for a perfect summer barbecue treat.
Thread chunks of zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and red onion onto skewers.
Grill over medium heat until tender and slightly charred, turning occasionally to ensure even cooking.