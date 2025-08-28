From sauces to pastes: 5 must-try condiments

African cuisine is known for its unique flavors, and the continent's variety of condiments can make vegetarian meals even better. From spicy sauces to tangy pastes, these traditional condiments, which have been used for generations, give dishes distinct tastes and aromas, making the whole experience of eating so much more enjoyable. Here are five such condiments that can elevate your vegetarian meals.

Fiery flavor Harissa: A spicy North African paste Harissa is a hot chili pepper paste from North Africa, mainly Tunisia. It consists of roasted red peppers, garlic, olive oil, and spices like coriander and caraway seeds. This fiery condiment lends heat and depth to vegetarian dishes like stews or roasted vegetables. Its versatility makes it perfect as a marinade or just as a topping for an extra punch of spice.

Herbaceous blend Chermoula: A versatile marinade Chermoula is a popular marinade in Moroccan cuisine. Fresh herbs such as cilantro and parsley are combined with garlic, lemon juice, cumin, paprika, and olive oil. This herbaceous mix boosts the flavor of grilled vegetables or tofu with freshness and zestiness.

Bold heat Shito: Ghanaian pepper sauce Shito is a popular Ghanaian condiment with a bold heat profile. From optional ingredients like dried fish, ginger root powder, onions, and tomatoes, hot peppers (like habanero) are cooked together until the mixture thickens into an intense sauce-like consistency. This condiment is perfect on rice-based dishes, including jollof rice, without any non-vegetarian ingredients. Its robust flavor pairs well with plantains too!

Tangy spice Peri-peri sauce: Portuguese-African fusion Peri-peri sauce, which hails from Mozambique, became popular due to Portuguese influence across Southern Africa. From regions where bird's eye chilies were mixed with vinegar and citrus juices, the tangy-spicy concoction was born. It's perfect drizzled over grilled veggie skewers, giving a zingy kick with every bite. It's the perfect accompaniment when looking to jazz up platefuls without overshadowing the natural goodness of every ingredient used therein.